From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Pam Pam, has rejoiced with the Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, Simon Bako Lalong on the occasion of his 58th birthday.

Rev Pam, in a press statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Relations, Mr Pam Ayuba Dangwong, appreciated Governor Lalong for his support towards the Commission and prayed for God’s guidance, wisdom and sound health.

He affirmed that the Commission is proud to identify with the Governor for the interest he has shown in the Sponsorship of Christians to the Holy Land.

‘Governor Simon Lalong has demonstrated unequal zeal in the pursuit of peace and Justice, adding that his remarkable achievements within the years would not go unnoticed.’

The Director General of Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Joseph Ari, said Governor Lalong has provided quality leadership for northern people.

‘As you mark this milestone, we pray that God Almighty will endow you with the wisdom to sustain and consolidate on the peace and other remarkable achievements that you have recorded in Plateau State.

‘May God also strengthen you to continue to provide quality leadership for the Northern people in your capacity as Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum and for Nigeria in general,’ Ari said.