From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam has led Nigeria Christian pilgrims in Jordan on a marathon prayer against the current security, economic and political woes in Nigeria.

Pam, who led the prayer congress in Jordan, during a service at Mount Nebo, affirmed that there would be peace in Nigeria after this Pilgrimage.

He informed that without love and tolerance for one another, there would be no peace and development in Nigeria.

He called on Christians to be still in the face of trials and temptations, so that the Lord who is a good Shepherd would see them through and deliver them from all their travails.

He admonished them to learn how to forgive one another, as Christ would always forgive us, adding that the moral conduct attended by the pilgrims is encouraging and satisfying.

Rev. Pam expressed gratitude to God that the prayer offered by Nigerians since the pilgrimage started is yielding result in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria.

“Because of the good report, because of the good testimonies that people are receiving in Nigeria about the pilgrims, people are willing to come over here to pray for the prosperity of our nation.

“This pilgrimage is very important and significant to Nigeria, especially because of what our country is currently facing. What we are doing here is intercession for our country.

“‘I want you to know that we are here on a serious business of intercession for our dear country Nigeria. It is as a result of our intercession in this pilgrimage that we are recording more successful stories in the country.

“God is with us and we will win the battle. I believe that the battle has already been won. We will only wait for the physical manifestation,” he said.

Pam added that the prayer of Christians at the pilgrimage has helped Nigeria to remain focused in tackling recent challenges confronting the nation.