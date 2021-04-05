From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) Rev. Yakubu Pam has begged resident doctors to suspend the ongoing strike for the seek of indigents Nigerians.

He salute the commitment of the country’s medical doctors in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic which claimed some of their colleagues.

Rev. Pam said the courage of the medical doctors in the fight against the pandemic placed Nigeria on an advantage position against other countries of the world.

He appeal to Federal Government to shift and find a common ground with the doctors in an efforts to call of the strike soon.

Rev. Pam disclosed this during Easter Service as well as the closing of the Church Easter retreats with the theme: “Lifted by Grace” held at All Assembly of God Churches In Northern Nigeria, Hwolse in Jos, Plateau State.

He said the country is most in need of doctors services now to avoid any loss of lives of poor Nigerians who can not foot medical bills in private hospitals.

“I must comment our medical personnel for being up and doing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their efforts has made it possible that Nigeria is winning the war on the pandemic.

“I plead with our doctors if possible to find a way of resolving their dispute and come back to work because souls will be loss when there is no medical attention, this is a plea from a Clergy man.”

Speaking on Easter season and the state of insecurity in the country the NCPC Chief Scribe said, “Today is a great day for us Christian in Nigeria for Christ our Lord and Savior is rising from the death. As Christians, we were able to survive all forms of attacks, we were able to survive herders attacks and the menace of Boko Haram and bandits.

“Though there are still cases of attacks, abductions, kidnapping going on across the country, I called on both states and the Federal Government to do more. We citizens must also play our part by giving useful information on any form of threats in our communities.”

He said attention must be given to the younger population in the country to avoid further crisis while charging them to responsive and equipped themselves positively for various leadership responsibilities in the country.

“We must give attention to the youth of this country to avoid future crisis. So, my Easter message for the youths is that they should shown all form of violence, let them equip themselves positively for leadership positions in the country.”