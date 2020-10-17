Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) and Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam has brought together Fulani herdsmen and the natives in affected communities in Plateau and urged them to embrace each other for enduring peace in the state.

Rev. Pam disclosed this while declaring open a one-day peace summit with herdsmen and the natives from Jos North, Jos South, Riyom, Barkin-Ladi and Bassa Local Government Areas of Plateau State at the Crest hotel Jos, Plateau State.

He admonished community leaders to exposed criminal elements taking refuge in their communities and eschew any act that will portray the state in bad light.

“Anything that will trigger violence between the natives and the herdsmen should be avoided at all cost and learn how to tolerate each other for a strong and enduring peace in the state.”

Commander of the Operation Safe Haven, Gen. Chukuwemek Okonkwo warned criminal elements to stay clear from his area of operation and ordered his operatives to open fire on bandits who are killing people in the state.

He said the Command will rough handle criminals who are unleashing terror on innocent citizens to ensure that Plateau people live in peace with one another.

The meeting brought out a communique signed by the Convener, Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam; Co-convener, Revd Gideon Para-Mallam, President of Para-Mallam Peace Foundation and the 3rd Co-convener, Alhaji Sale Bayari, President Gan Allah Fulani Development Association where bought Fulani and the natives agree to ceased fire.

Revd. Para-Mallam who read the communique said: “The meeting expressed concern over the recent resurgence of violent attacks, killings, armed robbery and kidnapping in different parts of the state urging all citizens of the state to be alert and work together to prevent such reoccurrence.

“The meeting commended community efforts in reporting and apprehending criminals and handing them over to the law enforcement agencies urging the authorities concerned to ensure that Justice is served.”

The communique identified that hate speech, destruction of farm lands and crops; ambush, cattle rustling and killing; False accusations; lack of cooperation from Local Government authorities; the killing of traditional rulers, Misuse of social media, Revenge as a result of unforgiveness; Kidnapping and armed robbery, Lack of professionalism on the part of some security operatives as responsible for the recent insecurity in the state.

The meeting agreed to take decisive and proactive steps in a collaborative ways towards addressing issues that triggers conflicts in Plateau.