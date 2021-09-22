From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) and Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Yakubu Pam has called on traditional rulers in the country to strengthen intelligence gathering with security agencies and critical stakeholders to address the myriad of security challenges facing the country.

Pam made the call on Wednesday when he visited Rev. Ronku Aku, the Brra Nggwe Rigwe and Mr Johnson Magaji, the Ujah of Anaguta, in Bassa and Jos North Local Government Areas of the state to condoled with them over recent security breach that perished several lives.

Pam urged goverment to strengthen and empower institutions saddled with the responsibility of gathering intelligence toward achieving lasting peace in the nation.

He maintained that people, particularly those at the rural communities also have key roles to play on intelligence gathering that would nip in the bud the circle of killings in the country.

“Security and other relevant goverment agencies and traditional rulers must improve in the area of intelligence gathering to curb the circle of Killings and wanton destruction of properties in our communities.

“I strongly believe that if we have a working and active intelligence gathering mechanism, the issue of insecurity will be averted.

“So, I call on government to strengthen relevant institutions with the responsibility of doing intelligence gathering for us to achieve optimal peace in Plateau and Nigeria in general,-he said

The NCPC boss called on the traditional rulers to collaborate and support the security agencies toward achieving lasting peace in the society.

He called on the Nigerians to be unite and work together for the progress and development of the country.

Responding separately, the Brra Nggwe Rigwe, thanked the executive secretary for the visit, adding that such gesture would serve as morale booster to the affected persons.

The monarch, who decried the unprovoked destruction of crops on farmlands, called on government to ban open grazing.

On his part, the Ujah of Anaguta, called for more support for goverment and the security agencies in their bids to end insecurity in the country.