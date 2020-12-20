From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) and Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Nigeria, Rev Yakubu Pam has expressed joy over the freedom of students of Government Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State.

He said rescuing the school boys from their abductors has brought relief to Federal Government and religious leaders in the country.

Rev Pam stated this in Jos during the 33rd/34th Convocation ceremony of Gindiri Theological Seminary, an affiliate of University of Jos, where he was presented with Christian Maturity Leadership Award, held at the Seminary, Gindiri, Plateau State.

‘We are very happy with the recent development where the schoolboys in Kankara Katsina State regain their freedom. Nigeria would have been again on a bad light globally and God in his infinite mercy has help us to see that those students are return home safely.

‘The returne of these students home is a relief to the Federal Government, is a relief to Nigeria, especially to us the religious leaders, we felt very proud that they are back.

‘This incident reminded Nigerins about the Chibok girls which many of them are not back to their homes, we thought this one will be the same thing but God intervene. We encourage the parents to remain calm and continue to thank God for returning their children back to them and continue to teach them the right thing to do.’

Rev Pam who was presented with a Christian Maturity Leadership Merit Award by the COCIN Vice President. Rev Dr Obed Dashan and Chairman of the Occassion, General John Tyemlong (retd), said the Theological Seminary has contributed immensely to peace and a healthy society.

He said the Award will further strengthen him to render more selfless services to Nigeria and his faith and encouraged the institution to continue to train more Pastors to the glory of God.

‘This event is wonderful. To me, this is a good solidarity for the Theological Seminary of Gindiri, the staff, students and the guest invited make the event wonderful.

‘This tell us that they are doing a lot in terms of training Pastors who are contributing positively to the Kingdom of God and to the society.’