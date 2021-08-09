From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, has predicted that Nigeria’s socio-economic, political and security woes would end soon as revealed by God to him.

Rev Pam, in a statement released in Abuja, on Monday, said that God made the revelation to him during the second prayer congress at Mount Nebo, Jordan, as part of the 2020 pilgrimage exercise to the Kingdom of Jordan which he officially pronounced as a pilgrimage destination.

The NCPC boss explained that all the Nigerian Pilgrims in Jordan gathered in Mount Nebo to pray for the peace of Nigeria and to also pray for the leadership of the Church and the nation.

In his words, ‘we have come to bring our challenges to the King of glory and I believe that God will hear us”.

He affirmed that in no distant time, Nigeria would come out of its challenges stronger and better. He admitted that God blessed Nigeria with enormous human and natural resources which is suppose to be a blessing and not a curse.

The NCPC helmsman intimated that because Nigerian pilgrims have come to Mount Nebo to pray for the peace of Nigeria, God would restore peace back to Nigeria and position it on the path of prosperity and growth.

Meanwhile, the NCPC boss disclosed that the Commission has approved the Kingdom of Jordan as one of its pilgrimage destination nations.

He explained that the Federal Government had saddled NCPC with the responsibility of taking Christian Pilgrims to the Holy Sites around the world, hence the decision to add Jordan to the list of Pilgrimage destinations.

In his words, ‘the Commission, in past had three pilgrimage destinations which are Israel, Rome and Greece, but now Jordan has been officially added to our pilgrimage destinations. This was possible because you opened your doors to us.’

The NCPC boss, thus, thanked the Jordanian Minister of Tourism and Antiques, Mr Nayef Alfayez, for all the support and cooperation the Jordanian Government had accorded them to ensure a hitch-free pilgrimage exercise especially in the area of visa procurement.

The NCPC helmsman confirmed that the first and second batch of Pilgrims who visited Jordan have returned and their testimonies about their pilgrimage experiences were great.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.