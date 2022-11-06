From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Dr Yakubu Pam, has applauded the Christians in Gombe state for maintaining a peaceful coexistence with their Muslim brethren.

Rev Pam disclosed this at the gathering of Local and State Government Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) EXCO at the CAN Centre, Gombe State.

Rev Pam in a press statement signed by NCPC Media & Public Relations, Godiya Mathew informed that in his years of Peace and Advocacy campaign, Gombe, Adamawa and Bauchi States were recorded to be amongst the peaceful States in the North.

He noted that he has come with words of encouragement to the Gombe Church to remain firm and steadfast in Christ.

Pam charged Christians in Gombe State to continue with their peace-building initiative towards creating a supportive environment for sustainable peace and development with the brethren in the other faith.

He said, “Gombe State should be an example not only to the states in the North East but also to Nigeria at large. Always know that Peace does not mean the absence of Conflict, as such, Christians should always prevent reoccurring conflicts like land issues or ethnic group crises prevalent in Nigeria.”

He applauded the Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammed Yahaya and also the security agencies in the state for their hardwork and relentless efforts in averting a crisis in the state.

The Executive Secretary hinted on the mandate of the Commission which is to explore other holy sites around the world which birthed Jordan pilgrimage destination and going forward, countries like Turkey would be explored as sites like the Church in Antioch where Christians were first called Christians and The House of Apostle Paul in Tarsus.

The NCPC boss also used the platform to inform CAN officials of the success of the Commission’s recent special Pilgrimage to Rome in which some of the pilgrims were able to meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican.

The Gombe State CAN Chairman, Rev Fr Joseph Shingah, appreciated the Executive Secretary for his support and encouragement to the Church in Gombe

According to him, “This visit will remain special to the church and CAN Gombe State Chapter” he stated.