From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam and the Commissioner of Police Plateau State, Edward Egbuka has convened an emergency peace summit to halt fresh killings in Bassa, Riyom, Jos South and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

Rev. Pam, who declared the meeting open, held at the Police officers Mess Jos, Plateau State condemned the attack on the people of Bassa and pleaded with the residents to embrace peace and shun acts of violence.

He lamented that the crises in Plateau which started since 2001 have left the people in pains and anguish said government and himself have been working tirelessly to restore peace back to the state.

Rev. said the battle has always been a circle of revenge as no party has been crowned a winner and urged the people concerned to shelve their sword and embrace peace and development.

“The attacks has now shifted to the local governments at the outskirts of the state, but the recent meetings with the farmers, herders and traditional leaders in the local governments has helped to reduce the attacks.

The Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, CP Edward Egbuka said he is diappointed with the attack on the people of Bassa despite the meetings and discussion with the stakeholders of the local governments and Fulani leaders and their promise to live in peace.

He also said innocent lives going about there daily activities are always victims of the attacks and stressed that the only way to resolve conflict is through dialogue between both parties, because people are different.

He gave his assurances about not relenting in his pursuit of the criminals perpetuating the acts, and promised to bring them to book.

The Management Committee Chairman of Riyom Local Government Area, Hon. Mafeng Gwallson said his local government has the highest number of IDPs in the state and solicited for support.

He expressed optimism that with the frequent engagement, there will be some level of peace and thank Governor Simon Lalong for laying a solid foundation for peace in the state.

The National Youth Leader of Irigwe Youth Movement, Ezekiel Peter said over time his people have been vigilant and most of the attack that result to death we’re ambushed in the bush.

“It is not as if they came to our houses to face us.It’s only when someone when somewhere and on his way back home, they will be ambushed and killed. Like the three people who were killed we’re ambushed on their way home, they were four on the motorcycle, one person didn’t die, he sustained gunshots and was taken to the hospital.”

The State Chairman of Gan Allah Fulani Development Association, Alh. Garba Abdullahi said peopel should not be criminalize on the basis of their ethnicity, religion or where the come from.

He condemned the recent attack that perished four lives of the natives in Bassa villages and said 6 herders were killed on the 2 February, two among them were beheaded and two bodies are still missing.

He called for calm and effort to unite against criminality to enthroned peace and unity in the country.