The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has called for increased synergy between the media and the commission to educate intending pilgrims.

Pam made the call when he received officials of the Nigerian Pilot Newspaper, in his office on Friday, in Abuja.

He said that the media remained the best source of information, as such would also help in educating intending pilgrims on what was expected of them while in Nigeria and the Holy Land.

“The pilgrims need information from the Commission on a daily basis, and as such, it is the work of the print, electronic and social media to relate such information to the public.

“We need to work together for the sake of pilgrimage; the Commission cannot do without the media,” the executive secretary said.

Pam also spoke of the need to revive the reading culture among Nigerians.

He said that though “we are in a generation of mobile phone users who get their information easily now on social media, Nigerians ought to read to get more informed.”

Earlier, Mr Chuks Ohuegbe, Director Publication of the Nigerian Pilot newspaper, said the visit was to forge a relationship with the Commission. (NAN)

