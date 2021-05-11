From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Dr Yakubu Pam, has condoled with the families of the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Dr. Jacob Gyang Buba, and Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), over their recent losses.

Rev Pam in a letter of condolence to His Majesty, Jacob Gyang Buba, Rev Pam described the death of his mother in law, Mama Mary Tanko Jolly Yusuf who died early this month at the age of 90 as deeply saddened.

‘Mama lived a fulfilled life and her passaged to glory is only symbolic of the transient life we live in,’ he said.

‘Though very painful, I pray that the good Lord shall comfort you and the entire Royal family over this painful and irreparable loss considering that for the past 10 years you took care of Mama, a duty and responsibility expected of a benevolent son-in-law.’

Rev Pam also condoled with the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch A Adeboye on the loss of his first son, Pastor Dare EA Adeboye, who died at the young age of 42.

According to Rev Pam, the death of ‘Pastor Dare, your son, who has left us at such a youthful age is for sure in the category of those hard losses which is so painful a reminder of what might have been.’

He prayed further: ‘(M)ay the comfort of God, whom you serve, the collective outpouring of sympathies, condolences, the kind acts of friends, the church, ministers, strangers, the comfort in knowing that your loss is felt by many and the sweet memories of Dare help sustain you and the family through this difficult times.’

He beseeched God’s blessings on both families praying for God to give them the courage, strength and the heart to bear these irreparable losses and to move forward in peace and confidence knowing the deceased lived fulfilled lives while on earth.