From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, has sympathized with ex-Nigerian Ambassador to Switzerland Alh Yahaya Kwande over the death of his son, Abdulnasser Yahaya Kwande.

Rev Pam in a press statement said the death was a loss to not just Plateau but to Nigeria in view of his contributions towards peace in the country.

He urged Amb Kwande’s family to take solace in the fact that Abdulnasser accomplished a lot while alive, coupled with the sound training and moral upbringing imparted on him by his father.

The NCPC boss prayed that God would grant Amb Kwande and his family the grace to bear the monumental loss.

Similarly, Rev Pam also condoled with the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Plateau State, Chief Latep Dabang over the death of his younger brother’s wife.

He expressed rude shock on the sudden demise of the sister-in-law of Chief Dabang.

The NCPC boss stated that he was convinced that her good life while on earth leaves no one in doubt that she would be in the bosom of the Lord.

He prayed that God will grant the Caretaker Chairman and the immediate family the fortitude to bear the loss, not only for the immediate family but for the entire Plateau State.