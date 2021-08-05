From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Reverend Yakubu Pam, and Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, have condemned the recent attacks that led to the loss of lives and properties in some communities in Riyom and Bassa local government areas of Plateau state.

They solicited support for the survivors of the attack who are mostly women, children and the aged, currently taking refuge in different parts of the state.

Rev Pam in a statement signed by his media aide, Ayuba Pam, decried the wanton killings and destruction of farmlands by marauders, calling for an end to the violence.

Rev Pam was quoted as ‘bemoaning the continued mayhem meted out to innocent citizens of the state’, calling on the security to intensify efforts at ‘arresting these perpetrators of these heinous acts.

‘Plateau needs support from both the federal government and international donor agencies to deal with incessant crises that had persisted in the state without relief.

‘We need support to stop this carnage. We must try to get it right by fixing any vexation amongst our people. We can not continue this way. It has to stop!

‘Killings of any nature are despised by God. Nobody ever fought His battles? We must shun tribal and religious differences to allow peace a chance.

‘I call on Plateau people to show resilience and not be deterred by revenge mission but to allow God to contend with all those contending with us at this trying moment.’

Tallen in a statement issued in Jos also condemned the attack and called on the warring communities to a ceasefire.

‘I have reasons to believe that we have put such ugly scenarios and wanton destruction of lives and properties in the past and ought not to let it be heard of again in our dear state.

‘I, therefore, call for a truce from all warring parties and urge everyone to sheath their swords. We must as a matter of urgency give peace a chance.

‘I commend the swift actions of the State Government’s Security Council and those of Security Operatives, especially Operation Safe Haven for coming to the aid of the masses and salvaging the situation from snowballing beyond remedy.’

Tallen urged all those affected by the crisis to remain calm and be patient enough to allow the Government and Security Agencies to take the necessary actions to put measures in place to prevent a recurrence.

‘Specifically, I do not see any merit in the blame game being traded by the victims of this unfortunate development and I urge all to consider total forgiveness of one another so that we can enjoy peace once more in our dear state.’

