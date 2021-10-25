From Gyang Bere

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, NCPC, Rev Dr. Yakubu Pam has urged ethic groups in the country to be united in pursuing dreams that will better Nigeria.

He admonished communities to imbibe the spirit of tolerance, good virtues, harmonious living and shun all forms of criminality.

Rev. Pam disclosed this yesterday in a message at the third edition of Wusal Berom, a programme aimed at bringing together Berom sons and daughters who are residing in Lagos state l.

The Executive Secretary in a press statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Relations, Pam Ayuba spoke on a topic: “Building The Walls” charged them to respect and honor their host community as it will not only go down well with them but expose them to better friendship and understanding.

He said people are what they are because of certain things that have been deposited in them by God and advised that they must ensure they unite and relate with other people to attain lofty heights for a better and formidable Nigeria.

Rev. Pam said building a dream entails avoiding building individuals but the people and insisted that working and living together under peaceful atmosphere provide the basis for development.

He said “it’s not ideal for some people to carry the dream of people to build an individual stressing further that “unity is essential in building a community just as Nehemiah did during his time”.

Rev Pam said, “the dream of the Berom people will not die if we come together as one and avoid building individuals”.

He asserted further that if the Berom must succeed as a people ” we need to honor those that are ahead of us like Nehemiah did.

“Nehemiah built a strong relationship with people and got favor from the King who was not a jew and when he made one call, people came out to help in rebuilding the walls because he was not a selfish leader.

“If we must succeed as a people, we must learn to build relationships with people outside of the land to push our good agenda forward. This relationship helps a lot.

“When we have good friends, it will help us as a people. Education is not too important in building relationships but a good relationship does.

“When you respect relationships, people will respect us, so we the Berom people must learn to relate with others and have good friends.”

According to Rev Pam as a people, we need to build bridges of unity cutting across the board and it’s not building with blocks but building with shared responsibility.

He said everyone has a dream and expressed optimism on the brighter future for all Berom people, adding that “i see sons of nobody becoming somebody tomorrow and people will respect you because there’s something in you.”

Rev Pam said people are known for what they are and noted that in the building, we know people when they’re tested and who can stand the test of time.