From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Excecutive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, (NCPC), Rev Dr. Yakubu Pam has urged youths in Gyel District to return back to school and discontinue activities of mining which he said has retarded their educational pursuit.

Rev Pam gave the advice while speaking at the public presentation of a letter from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF), on the proposed remodelling of Government Secondary School (GSS), Gyel to an Information Communication Technology Centre, (ICT), Playeau State.

According to the Executive Secretary, youths in the area should take advantage of this facility when it is completed to further their education as it is the only sure way to attain their lofty dreams in the future and not to depend on early mining activities for quick money.

He said, the federal government was committed in improving the educational sector with the approval of an ICT Centre in Gyel, the only one approved for the state, and expressed gratitude to Governor Simon Bako Lalong for accepting the sitting of the federal government project here in Gyel district, Jos South local government area.

Rev Pam expressed appreciation to the Paramount Ruler of the area who’s also the Dagwom Rwey Jos South, Da Dr. Nga Dangyang for promoting education in the District.

According to him education is a must for all to attend but however, regretted that there are lot of dropped outs and secondary school leavers who have not been able to further their education because they have taken to minning as the only short cut to attain it in life.

He said there are remote places in Gyel who have organized themselves to provide extra lessons to children and students during holidays calling on parents to take advantage of that to promote learning in their wards.

“Illegal mining activities have taken away the interest of children from school. Let me say education remains the future of Gyel. It’s important for all to know that and I want to device let us find ways to promote the district in our places of authority.

“I appreciate the SGF and the Governor for aiding in the approval of this ICT Centre in Plateau State. This school will bring about other development in the area especially the road”.

He said one of the impediment of education in our state today is that the young people have taken to too much consumption of illicit drinks thereby causing them to drop out of school or refused to continue with their studies sue to their drinking habit.

“I advocate for the closure of all drinking joins that have hindered educational progress in the land.

“The importance of education which bridges communication and relationships must be encouraged amongst the youths. Education is human empowerment and the district must encourage that.

” I call on plateau people to promote education to curtail banditary, terrorism and kidnapping. Promoting education will enable our youths to contribute positively to the nation”. Rev Pam Said

Speaking earlier, both the ex-Chairman of the council, Hon. Ambassador Gideon Dung Dandereng and the All Progressive Congress, APC, Chairman in the local government Hon.

Dalyop M. Pam eulogized the Executive Secretary for his commitment in attracting developmental projects to the locality and assured him of support.

Responding, the District Head of Gyel who is also the Davwom Rwey of the RH Da Dr Nga Dangyang expressed gratitude for the laudable project. He said this is the first school that was planted here in Gyel.

He said Tin Mining really affected the progress of education in Gyel District and praised the church for aiding his subject in education.

He praised the ES for the peace advocacy to crises ridden spots. He called on the people to give respect to their leaders even as he said the scripture encourages that.

On her part, the Principal of the school, Mrs Dakul Rifkatu JohnBosco and the Chairman, Parent teachers Association, PTA of the school, Hon. Lawson E. Mafuyai thanked the ES for paving the way for such a laudable project.

President Gyel District Development Association, GDDA, Mr Yakubu I. C. Gam, described Rev Pam as a hero in Gyel and a pathfinder of peace.

