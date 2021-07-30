From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam has expressed hope that Nigeria will achieved sustainable peace as Nigerian pilgrims pray for the country in Jordan.

Rev. Pam in a press statement signed by the Head of Media and Public Relations, Celestine Toruka said the Commission organized a maiden prayer Congress at Mount Nebo, Jordan for sustainable peace in Nigeria.

He said the prayer Congress which was attended by all Nigerian Pilgrims in Jordan was the first to be conducted for the 2020 pilgrimage exercise as prayers was offered against COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world, Insecurity and strong relationship between Nigeria and Jordan.

Rev. Pam expressed profound gratitude to the Jordanian authority for the warm reception accorded Nigerians on arrival and said the gesture, “will forever be appreciated.”

“The prayer Congress was convene to pray for peaceful co-existence in Nigeria, pray God to heal the world from the scourge of COVID-19 and bring global peace and unity, particularly in Nigeria.

“There will be peace in Nigeria God’s willing after this Pilgrimage. We hope that peace and unity will pave way for development in Nigeria and development will unit the people in love and that will cultivate tolerance among the people.”

He informed that the Commission had discovered quite a number of Holy Sites in Jordan and would take the good news back to Nigeria for a sustainable relationship with Jordan.

He pledged to sustained the warmed and mutually benefitting relationship with the Jordan Government, particularly in the area of Agriculture, tourism and ICT for the benefit of Nigerian youths.

Rev Pam applauded the Jordanian government for opening their doors to Nigerian Pilgrims at a “perilous time like this” when the world was still counting losses as a result of COVID-19.

He appreciated the Nigerian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Jordan, Amb.Faruk Yabo for making sure that the Pilgrims and members of the delegation are comfortable in Jordan.

Rev Pam who took his Bible lesson from the book of Psalms 23:1 called on Christians to be still in the face of trouble so that the Lord who is a good Shepherd would see them through and deliver them from all their travails.

He admonished them to learn how to forgive one another as Christ would always forgive us.

The Nigerian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Jordan, Amb. Faruk Yabo said he was excited for the opportunity to receive the Nigerian delegation to Jordan.

He said Jordan had been able to discover incredible Holy Sites which means that Pilgrims would have the opportunity to visit more Holy Sites in Jordan.

He appreciated the dynamic and pragmatic leadership of the NCPC boss for making sure that Jordan Pilgrimage became a reality.

He stressed that Jordan had been spectacular in achieving peace and unity as such “is an excellent example of peace and unity.”

He affirmed that there exist a strong bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Jordan.

He explained that Nigeria would continue to appreciate what Jordan had been doing in the area of counter terrorism and military cooperation.

He intimated that the Nigerian Embassy under his leadership had developed a mobile application for Nigerians in Jordan to enhance effective information technology drive.

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) His Eminence, Dr Samson Ayokunle preached on love as symbolised by Christ.

He emphasized that the spiritual experience of the people cannot stop, adding that without Jordan, the Israelites would not have been able to reach the promised land.

Dr Ayokunle thanked the Ambassador for allowing himself to be used to be part of this historic moment. His words,” We thank you because you can read the minds of God and acted well,”

He added,”the Ambassador also opened his full hands to receive Nigerian Pilgrims even when he belongs to another faith.”

He explained that because of this Pilgrimage experience in Jordan, Nigerians would know and appreciate Jordan better.

The CAN President stressed that true love overcomes everything and we should be devoted to one another in love.

