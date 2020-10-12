Gyang Bere, Jos

Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has said the Commission would hold a peace summit in Plateau with the aim of halting the renewed killings in the state.

Pam, who is also Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Nigeria, regretted the killing of five persons in Vwang District, traditional ruler in Barkin-Ladi and six persons, including a traditional ruler in Wereng Village of Riyom Local Government Area earlier this month.

Pam disclosed this at the weekend during condolence visits to deceased families in Jos.

“Peace is not a magic, it is not something that you can achieve in a day. My appeal is that we should remain focus because there are people who are bent on ensuring that we do not achieve peace. These people are bent on frustrating the peace effort in Plateau and Nigeria.

But we will continue to move on, we will continue to appeal to people to be calm. I have put a call to the affected communities and we will come back by the weekend and have a peace meeting on Saturday.

“We will hold farmers,herders meeting with security personnel, all 17 local government chairmen and people from affected communities. We have held this meeting in the past and discussions were fruitful and it shows that the effort is not by one individual, but a collective one,” he said.