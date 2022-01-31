From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, (NCPC), Rev. Dr Yakubu Pam has charged the Pilgrimage Managers to have faith in the pilgrimage process.

Rev Pam in a statement signed by the information officer, Godiya Mathew after a prayer session at Rahama Hotel, Jerusalem said the process is always free and fair.

The Chief Executive is in Israel for the State of Readiness visit in preparation for the 2021 pilgrimage exercise to Israel and the Kingdom of Jordan which will hold in the first quarter of the year.

According to him,” an agreement is a process, and it goes with faith, because there are believers who work by feelings and the circumstances around”.

He charged that, as Christians we must grow above our feelings and above the negativity we see. “Always think Positive, we will get it right when we think positive and with faith”.

Rev. Pam admonished the Pilgrimage Managers who came along with him

for the State of Readiness Visit to have faith like Abraham in the bible, according to him, “you can never know the journey of Faith”.

He said, “we may not know how the pilgrimage will look like, but as people of faith, we should believe, if our foundation is laid by God, then this pilgrimage will turn to be a great one come the first quarter of the year”.

He reiterated that, working in agreement cannot be easy, and as such he urged the pilgrimage managers to always listen to one another and welcome new ideas and try to understand each other and gradually things will fall in place.

He stressed that the greatest agreement they have now is, an excellent pilgrimage exercise and that should be

amongst them and it should come with commitment.

The NCPC boss concluded by giving thanks to the Almighty God for the safe travel as they were no record of any mishap, he emphasized that prayers must be held every day during the stay appreciating God for the success to come.

He further informed that every person should make conscious effort to observe all the COVID -19 protocol to avoid getting infected as he would not want to go back to Nigeria living anyone behind in Israel as

such, they should avoid crowded areas during their stay.

The Chairman of Tabar Tours, Mr. Wisam Tabar welcomed his visitors and he expressed his joy for their visit.

He explained that the pandemic had caused great setback for Christian pilgrimage, saying, “Pilgrimage for us is much more that business, it’s a mission”.

He thanked the Executive Secretary for his efforts to revive the pilgrimage to Israel and also appreciated him for the prayer he made for the Country of Israel at Mount Nebo during the Pilgrimage in Jordan, according to him, “for me it was different”.