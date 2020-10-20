Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the mobilisation of Christians for the 2020 pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

He expressed gratitude to the President for approving the pilgrimage at the rate of $USD 306 instead of the current dollar price in the market.

Rev Pam disclosed this during an interaction with reporters to mark his 100 days in office and said the Commission has consulted widely among Governors and stakeholders on the need to increase the sponsorship of Christian pilgrims.

‘We have secured approval from the President for 2020 pilgrimage with 306 dollars instead of 386 dollars. As we are celebrating my 100 days on office, we are receiving a letter to that effect.

‘Also, there is a discussion between the Nigerian Government and the Israeli Government to see how Nigeria can start using our local Airlines directly to Israel.

‘That is the desire of President Muhammadu Buhari who I have been talking with him and also, the Vice President has been on the issue. I have been talking with Nigerian Ambassador in Israel and if we achieve that I think Nigerians will be happy,’ he said.

Rev Pam said the Commission has also received the approval of the Federal Government to hold a day with Jesus in Israel which most Nigerian Governors, Senators and members of the House of Representatives have accepted to grace.

‘The Governor of Imo State has accepted to be the Chairman of the Mobilization, I spoke with the Deputy Senate President and he has accepted to mobilize Senators and members of the House of Representatives to go to Israel with us.’

Rev Pam noted that President Muhammadu Buhari has given him a blank approval to come up with a peace initiative that will strengthen peaceful co-existence in the country.

He said the Southern Kaduna peace summit is already yielding result with the local Committee on the ground holding dialogue from the two parties and said they are moving to other parts of the country,

‘The President has asked us to move to Taraba and Benue to handle the Tiv/Jukun crisis. We have gone to Taraba and the Governor of Benue State will give us an appointment to go to Benue any moment to also talk to the people.

‘That is in the heart of the President because he is worried about the Tiv and Jukun crisis and we are going into that very soon and that is our next focus.’