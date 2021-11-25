From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam has said that the Commission is ready to explore more Holy Sites in Turkey, Greece and other countries of the world for subsequent pilgrimage.

Rev. Pam disclosed this yesterday during a courtesy call by the Afriworld International Network Limited at the NCPC Corporate headquarters.

The NCPC boss informed that the Act that established the Commission enables it to explore Holy sites around the world.

He said, “the Act that established us does not limit us to Israel, Rome and Greece but has afforded us the opportunity to explore other Christian Holy sites around the world”.

Rev Pam informed that the Commission had just concluded its 2020 pilgrimage exercise to the Kingdom of Jordan and expressed strong desire to explore more Holy sites for the purpose of boosting believers’ faith in Christ.

According to him, “since Israel was not opened to pilgrimage due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the Commission had to explore Jordan for its 2020 pilgrimage exercise for the first time in history”.

He intimated that the NCPC has plans to explore the Holy Sites in Turkey and Greece and as such he added that the Commission would begin work in earnest to make it a reality.

“your visit came at a time when the Commission is planning to explore the Holy sites in Turkey, we will work together with your team to make this vision a success”.

He commended his guests for extending their hands of partnership to the Commission to explore the Holy Sites in Turkey, adding that, “it is good to meet with people who have the desire to promote our mission”

Leader of the delegation, Mr. Chuks Alozie commended the NCPC boss for his passion towards pilgrimage.

“It is your zeal and passion that has brought about the innovation of pilgrimage to Jordan and this is highly commendable”.

Alozie informed that Afriworld International Network Limited has brought an opportunity for the Commission to explore the Holy Sites in Turkey.

“We are here to help you succeed in your national assignments and to help you achieve remarkable landmarks.”

