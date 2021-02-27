From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has clarified that the Commission did not appoint Tonto Dikeh, the founder of Tonto Dikeh Foundation a peace Ambassador, contrary to the information making the rounds.

Rev. Pam in a press statement, yesterday, said Dikeh paid the Commission an official visit and expressed her willingness to partner the Executive Secretary in the area of peace building and peaceful coexistence across the country.

He said: “The Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) wishes to state in categorical terms that the Commission did not appoint King Tonto Dikeh peace ambassador.

“Tonto Dikeh, a founder of Tonto Dikeh Foundation, only visited the Commission and expressed her willingness and interest in partnering the Commission in the area of peace building. She equally cashed in on the visit to commend the NCPC boss for his positive and relentless peace initiatives across the country.

“But we are suddenly inundated with claims from King Tonto Dikeh herself that she had been officially appointed as ambassador of peace by this great Commission. This claim has gone viral in the media. The Commission frowns at this claim which is a clear misrepresentation of what transpired.

“The fact remains that the Executive Secretary of NCPC never appointed King Tonto Dikeh an Ambassador of Peace for NCPC and this was not part of her visit; therefore this claim by her is spurious, unfounded and should be discarded and seen by all Nigerians as a figment of her imagination.”

Rev. Pam appreciated the desire of Tonto Dikeh to partner the Commission in its peace-building initiative and pilgrimage sponsorship to the Holy Land and said claiming that the Commission had appointed her peace ambassador should be disregarded.