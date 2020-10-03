Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) and Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Nigeria, Rev Yakubu Pam, has described the latest attacks in Miango, Turu and Foron in Bassa, Jos South and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State, which led to the loss of several lives, as a setback for peace in Nigeria.

Rev Pam disclosed this on Saturday during a visit to the Bra Nggwe Rigwe, Roku Aka, Village Head of Turu and District Head of Foron, to condole with them over the latest murders by yet to be identified gunmen in the affected communities.

‘The recent killings in Miango in Bassa LGA, Turu in Jos South and Foron in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas is a setback to peace not only in Plateau but Nigeria,’ the CAN Chairman said.

‘When the Federal and State Government, NCPC and Northern CAN received the news of the attacks, we were very sad and I am calling on security agencies to ensure that those behind the killings do not walk freely in the streets of Nigeria.’

Rev Pam described the Miango, Vwang and Foron people as peaceful and urged them to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness and encouraged their subjects not to embark on reprisal attacks.

The Christian leader condemned the murders and urged the people of the affected areas to cultivate the spirit of tolerance for peace to reign.

He appealed to authorities to ensure that those who are responsible for the killings in the State are tracked down and prosecuted.

The Bra Nggwe Rigwe, Rev Ronku Aka, and the Village Head of Turu, Da Ezekiel Dalyop, appreciated the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari in fostering peace in the country.

The traditional rulers said Rev Pam’s contribution to peace in Plateau and the rest of the country has strengthened peaceful coexistence among various communities.

Dalyop thanked President Buhari for the appointment of Rev Pam and prayed that he’d have the wisdom and courage to work for enduring peace in the country.