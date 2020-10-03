Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) and Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), northern Nigeria, has described the recent attacks that claimed several lives in Miango, Turu and Foron in Bassa, Jos South and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of Plateau State as a setback to peace in the country.

Rev. Pam disclosed this on Saturday during a visit to the Bra Nggwe Rigwe, Roku Aka, the village head of Turu and district head of Foron to condoled with them on the recent killings of their subjects by yet-to-be identified gunmen.

“The recent killings in Miango in Bassa LGA, Turu in Jos South and Foron in Barkin-Ladi local government areas are a setback to peace not only in Plateau but Nigeria.

“When the Federal and state governments, NCPC and northern CAN received the news of the attacks, we were very sad and I am calling on security agencies to ensure that those behind the killings do not walk freely in the streets of Nigeria.”

He described the Miango, Vwang and Foron people as peaceful, and urged them to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness and encouraged their subjects not to embark on revenge.

Rev. Pam condemned the killings, and urged the people to cultivate the spirit of tolerance for a peaceful state.

He appealed to people in authority to ensure that those who are behind the killings in the state were track down and prosecuted for justice sake.