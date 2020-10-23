From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) and Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam has joined other well meaning Nigerians to condemn the Tuesday Killings that happened in Lekki, Lagos State during the EndSARS protest by youths.

Rev. Yakubu in a statement signed by his head of Media Celestine Toruka and made available to newsmen on Friday condemns in its totality, the use of force to engage peaceful protesters.

He noted that regardless of what the provocations may be, dialogue and peaceful engagement would have yielded positive results instead of the deaths and injuries recorded.

Rev. Pam while praying for the families that lost their loved ones, called on parents and guidance to prevail on their children to stay away from the streets and engage government in a well defined dialogue process which is believed to be the most effective way of resolving disputes.

He equally called on Christian leaders to step up messages of peace and hope on their altars at this period as that has the potency to douse the tension of the already tensed atmosphere.

