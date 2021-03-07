From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) and Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam has urged Plateau citizens to strengthen harmonious and peaceful coexistence among rural communities in the state.

He noted that what the state need mostly at the moment is peace and forgiveness that would enthroned unity of purpose in the state.

Rev. Pam disclosed this on Sunday during a separate condolence visit to the family of Hon. Joseph Piyo over the crash of her son, Flt. Lt. Henry Piyo and late Barr. Victor Kwon, former National Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) all in Jos, Plateau State.

He called on the people to stand behind each other in love irrespective of religious, political and ethnic affiliations.

Rev. Pam solicited God’s comfort over those who loss their loved ones and pray for heavenly peace to reign in their respective families.

He said, “What we need now is to rally round each other and promote peaceful coexistence in Plateau and Nigeria.”

Rev. Pam at the family of Hon. Joseph Piyo, former Chairman of Riyom Local Government Area said, “we are here on behalf of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Nigeria to commensurate with the family over the death of our son, Flt. Lt. Henry Piyo.

“The death of Flt. Lt. Henry was a black day for Berom nation, Plateau and Nigeria. This is a young man that has a bright future, whom we loved but God love him most and pray God to grant the family to bear the loss.”

Rev. Pam, who also condoled with the widow of late Barr. Victor Kwon described the deceased person as a Democrat who contributed immensely for the politics development of Nigeria.

He said the family and Plateau people should be console in the fact that the deceased persons have touched lives positively.

The deceased families appreciated the Executive Secretary NCPC, Rev. Yakubu Pam for the visit and said they are comforted.

They pray God to give him the wisdom, courage and the ability to continue with the peace mission he has started in the country.