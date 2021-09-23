From Gyang Bere Jos

The Executive Secretary Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) and Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam has urged Nigerians politicians to hand over their political ambition to God ahead of 2023 and stop internal wrangling that will cause division in the country.

Rev. Pam disclosed this on Thursday during the annual prayer conference of Chaplains of State House in Nigeria, with a theme, Of the increase of His peace in Nigeria”, held at Government House Chapel, Rayfield Jos, Plateau State.

“For us to have peace in Nigeria, we must advise our politicians to link up their ambition to God. No matter how you hate an individual, if God says he will be in leadership position, no one can stop it.

“The trouble we are having now is because 2023 is coming and some people are not looking up to God. Look at the struggle and the competition that is going on, some people are planning for 2023 and have forgotten about death.”

He encouraged the Chaplains across the country to always pray for state Governors to enable them take firm decision on how to move the country and their respective states forward.

“We are face with global crisis and in Nigeria the kidnapping, the Boko Haram and all kind of crises against humanity and our nation, I think the people needed most at this moment that we are gear towards 2023 is the government house Chaplains.

“Who has to be steady, mature and spiritually endowed to pray and direct the affairs of this country. They are in position to receive directly from God and when they are speaking with the Chief Executives, they will help sharping their minds for credible and quality decision.”

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong who was represented by Commissioner for Special Duties, Inter-Governmental Affairs and NGOs, Hon. Irimiya Werr said the country is going through a trials due to insecurity and urged Chaplains to pray for God’s intervention.

“As you may be aware, the nation has continued to battle with many challenges relating to insecurity, poverty and disease which are making life difficult for the citizens. Some of these challenges are made worse by the complexities of politics, corruption, intolerance and absence of the fear of God.

“Plateau State witnessed some disruption of peace and tranquility which our Rescue Administration has worked hard to cultivate in the last six years when attacks left many death and properties destroyed. Indeed we are pained by this setback and have worked hard to ensure that normalcy is restored within the shortest time.

“Such effort is what has given you the confidence to host this meeting here in Jos which is another confirmation that Plateau remains the destination of choice for all citizens from within and outside Nigeria. Your coming here should therefore give us more energy to work in giving the proper perspective about happenings in our State.

“While I specially commend you for setting aside time to pray for our nation, I wish to remind you and indeed all religious leaders of the enormous responsibility that you carry in ensuring that our society moves forward.

“You have the divine mandate to speak truth to the society and in particular to those in power, you should be mindful that such responsibility needs to be exercised with utmost caution and sincerity.”

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Plateau State, Rev. Polycarp Lubo urged the Chaplains to be courageous enough to rebuke state governors when they are not doing the right thing.

He said Chaplains are supposed to be spiritual guides to Governors and urged them to do their jobs passionately to assist Governors in taking decision in the interest of the nation.

Prayers were offered for Nigeria 16st independence, prayer for peace, prayer for economic recovery prosperity, prayer for political season ahead of 2023 and prayer for the Church.

