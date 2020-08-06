Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) and Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam said he will work together with Jama’atu Nasiru Islam JNI and Mayiti Allah Cattle Breeders Association to end the protracted killings in Southern Kaduna.

He described the gory killings as unfortunate and urged the stakeholders to stop apportioning blames and work collectively to safe lives and property.

Rev. Pam in a press statement commended Governor Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State over the proactive steps he has taken to arrest the situation and urged him and Federal Government to reach out to the devastated and displaced communities.

“I am deeply touch with the recent turn of events in Southern Kaduna State where innocent lives were perished due to crisis that rocked the area.

“I wish to commend critical stakeholders in the state, particularly His Excellency, Governor, Nasir El-Rufai for the proactive steps taken so far to protect and secure lives of innocent persons in the rural communities of Kaduna State.

“We will do everything possible to critically engage eminent religious bodies such as Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Jama’atu Nasiru Islam (JNI), Mayeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, community leaders and indigenous people of Southern Kaduna State in a frank and open dialogue to help bring out genuine suggestions towards resolving the crises.”

He pleaded with Governor El-Rufai to push for further interventions towards resolving the issues that led to the protracted violence in with a view to secure innocent lives.

“I appeal to Kaduna State, relevant Federal Government agencies and humanitarian organizations to urgently reach out to the affected communities across the local governments that were recently displaced with the aim of addressing their plights.”

He called on people in the affected communities, particularly the indigenous people of Southern Kaduna to remain calm and report to relevant security agencies any suspicious activities or persons working to unleash terror or undermining the peace and security of the people.