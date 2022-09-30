From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), said on Friday that it’s putting finishing touches to its plans ahead of the commencement of pilgrimage to Rome, Italy, and Israel, by the middle of October, 2022.

NCPC’s head of media and public relations, Celestine Toruka, in a statement indicated that NCPC Executive Secretary of NCPC, Rev. Yakubu Pam, disclosed the information when he paid courtesy visit to the Consul General of Italy, Mr. Ugo Boni, at the Italian Consulate, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Friday.

He told the Consul General that the aim of the courtesy visit was to secure synergies with the Consulate, and also explain the operational framework of the Commission to the him considering the fact that he has just assumed duty in Nigeria.

He solicited his cooperation and assistance in facilitating speedy visa procurement for the intending pilgrims and officials.

Rev Pam assured the Consul General that the Commission would continue to strengthen the bilateral relationship that exist between Nigeria and Italy through robust Pilgrimage exercise.

He explained that NCPC is the only apex Christian faith-based agency that has direct link with the Presidency, and was established in 2007 by an Act of the Parliament to coordinate and superintend the activities of christians who perform pilgrimages to the Holy Sites around the world.

He equally told the Envoy that currently the Commission’s Pilgrimage destinations include Israel, Jordan, Rome and Greece, hinting him that the Commission has plan to explore more holy sites in Turkey and other countries so that Nigerian Christians would have the opportunity to visit as many Holy sites as possible and be spiritually fulfilled.

The Consul General Mr. Boni, in his response thanked the NCPC boss for his commitment and passion for Pilgrimage especially to Rome, and promised to ensure that visa procurement for intending Nigerian pilgrims to Rome in October, 2022 will be given top priority by the Consulate.

He urged the Executive Secretary to ensure that all the relevant information of the intending pilgrims are brought to the Consulate in good time in line with their template.

The Envoy expressed great optimism for a symbiotic relationship between NCPC and the Consulate for a mutually beneficial relationship.