From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has commenced the screening of the first batch of self-sponsored pilgrims to the Holy Land of Israel and Jordan.

Head of Special Duties NCPC, Mr Sunday Udeh who addressed over 70 intended Pilgrims at the Commission’s headquarters Abuja, said the screening exercise is necessary to enable the commission elicit information that will aid them in applying visas at the two Embassies.

In a press statement signed by the Media Aide to the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Pam Ayuba said the commission will not accept any form of misconduct before, during and after the exercise.

According to Udeh, the first batch of those to be screened have filled their forms and would be okayed after they undergo the screening noting that pregnant mothers will not be allowed to undergo the screening as the exercise is always rigorous.

He said the commission is planning to airlift over 10,000 Christian pilgrims this year to the Holy cities of Israel and Jordan for the very first time.

Mr. Udeh said the embassies have opened their doors to the commission which has been up and doing to ensure another hitch-free exercise billed to commence soon.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam had in a similar screening exercises said self-sponsored pilgrims will receive equal treatment as those to be sponsored by the government.

The commission he said will continue to provide fertile ground for those intending to go for pilgrimages and also partner with churches and individuals having the capacity to sponsor their members to Israel, Greece, Jordan, Italy and Turkey in the future.