The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has sought for collaboration with the Italian Embassy in Nigeria as it concluded preparations to transport pilgrims to Rome in October.

A statement issued by Celestine Toruka, Head Media and Public Relations on Saturday in Abuja, said that the NCPC Executive Secretary, Rev. Yakubu Pam, made the appeal when he visited the Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, Stefanor De Leo.

Pam said that the visit was to facilitate seamless visa procurement for intending pilgrims to Rome, expected to depart Nigeria on Oct. 16.

He informed the ambassador that the commission would welcome a visit to the Pope during such pilgrimage, and urged the ambassador to facilitate.

The executive secretary affirmed that the Commission and the Embassy have long standing relationship on pilgrimage over the years.

Responding, the Italian Ambassador pledged his support and cooperation to the commission, especially in the area of visa procurement, in line with the operational guidelines of the embassy.

De Leo affirmed that Italy and Nigeria have maintained robust bilateral relationship that has spanned decades.

The envoy, however, said that the embassy in Abuja functions separately from the Italian Consulate in Lagos, which operates independently with regards to visa procurement.

Pam was accompanied by NCPC Director of Operations, Mr Abu Okpanachi, Head Consular unit, Mr Frank Chukwurah and the Head of Protocol, Mrs Charlene Makai.(NAN)