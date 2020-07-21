Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has challenged the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), to vigorously champion a cause that would strengthen the unity of Christians in Nigeria irrespective of denomination.

Pam who spoke at a meeting with NIREC officials at NCPC headquarters in Abuja, on Tuesday, also requested that NIREC strengthen it ties with other faith in Nigeria to promote national peace, unity, justice and tolerance among Nigerians, which he said, is key to national development.

He, however, challenged more church leaders to partner with the Commission as stakeholders in order to take up the ownership of NCPC. He was also optimistic that NCPC would work together with NIREC to achieve their mandate and to support the close collaboration it has with the Christian and Muslim Pilgrim Commissions.

He further explained that, “NIREC in Nigeria is one institution that has brought both the two religions and other religions in Nigeria to speak to government, and to advice government on policies as it affects religion”.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) Rev. Fr. Cornelius Omonokhua, said the reason for the visit was to congratulate the new NCPC leadership and get acquainted with their operations to the benefit of Christians in Nigeria.

Omonokhua said: “This visit obviously marked a positive watershed in the relationship between NIREC and NCPC. I can assure you that our partnership has begun on your stepping in here. I also believe that we are going to work together to make Nigeria great again.