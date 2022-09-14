From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) has tasked staff on strict compliance with asset declaration as required by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) for all civil servants.

To this end, the CCB held a one-day workshop for staff of the Commission on Wednesday at NCPC headquarters, Abuja, and was centered on the strict compliance with asset declaration and code of conduct for staff of NCPC.

NCPC spokesman, Celestine Toruka, in a statement indicated that the Executive Secretary of NCPC, Rev. Yakubu Pam, in his remarks, at the event reminded the staff that “we are in social media era where speculations have become the order of the day, hence the need for constant updating of information so that no one is found wanting”.

He affirmed that the Act setting up the CCB enables it to enforce compliance for public servants in assets declarations, adding that Christians are the salt of the earth and NCPC must ensure that morality is not compromised by its staff in the cause of their duty.

He assured that the Commission would continue to represent the Bureau very well and would aspire to be the number one in the country in terms of compliance with the asset declaration principle.

He further promised that the Commission would collaborate with the CCB by taking the lead on ethical issues as CCB harps on ethics.

Representative of CCB Chairman, Prof. Samuel Ogundare, who is a member of the Board of the Bureau, thanked the NCPC boss for the support the Bureau received from the Commission, especially for identifying with the vision and mission of the Bureau.

He stressed the importance of the Commission for its ethical contributions to national development, ensuring that the actions of the public servants conform to the highest level of morality.

The first phase of this collaborative workshop comprises 30 staff of the Commission drawn from different departments, units and zonal offices which was declared open by the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Rev. Pam.