From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam has said the Commission would flag-off the 2020 pilgrimage exercise to Jordan next week at the Yakubu Gowon Airport, Heipang, Jos, Plateau State.

Rev. Pam, in a statement after a meeting with critical stakeholders in Abuja said expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the 2020 pilgrimage.

He affirmed that this would be the first time ever the Commission would be airlifting intending pilgrims from the Yakubu Gowon Airport Jos to the Holy Land.

Rev. Pam described Plateau State as a pilgrimage friendly state which has in recent time surpassed every other state in the sponsorship of pilgrims to the Holy Land.

He applauded Governor Simon Lalong for his unflinching support for Christian Pilgrimage in the State and his determination to advance the cause of Christian pilgrimage in Nigeria.

Rev. Pam affirmed that Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha would be the Distinguished guest of Honour while Governor Lalong would be the Special Guest of Honour during the flag-off of the 2020 pilgrimage.

He stated that the 2020 NCPC pilgrimage exercise to the Kingdom of Jordan would commence on 24th July and run through August, 2021.

He expatiated that Jordan as a pilgrimage destination is replete with important Christian Holy Sites; the route our father of Faith Abraham, the patriarchs and Israelites walked until they got to the promise land.

He added that pilgrims would have the opportunity of visiting the original baptismal site in River Jordan and other landmark Christian Holy Sites.

He assured that all logistics have been put in place by the Commission in concert with the Air Carriers, the Ground Handlers and the host country to ensure a hitch free pilgrimage operation.

The Executive Secretary also hinted that the Commission had worked out the modalities with the NCPC Federal Medical Committee to ensure that the COVID-19 protocols are strictly observed and adhered to by all intending pilgrims.