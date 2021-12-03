The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam has said that the Commission would partner with the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria to provide improved health services to pilgrims.

A statement issued by Mr Celestine Toruka, NCPC Head of Media and Publicity, said Pam made the disclosure when he received officials of the association on Thursday in Abuja.

The executive secretary said as the only body responsible for coordinating and organizing Christian pilgrimage, its operation “involves the services of the medical laboratory scientists”.

He noted that the services of the association were important to the existence of humans, because of its sensitivity to health and well-being of the people.

Pam urged the association to improve their services for the benefit of humanity.

He however expressed concern over the high cost of conducting PCR test.

The executive secretary urged the medical laboratory scientists to advocate for the supply of booster for citizens that have received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This, he said, was particularly important for pilgrims, as it would ensure seamless transportation of pilgrims to various holy sites across the world.

Earlier, the National President of the association, Prof. James-Garba Damen, said the visit was to seek for partnership as medical scientists have not been fully integrated into the services of the commission.

He therefore said the visit was to convey their intention to collaborate with the commission to ensure proper monitoring of the health status of pilgrims.

Damen noted that medical laboratory scientists were the backbone of modern medical practice, “as it is mostly through medical laboratory investigations that your health status is detected”.

He recommended periodic check up for staff of the Commission to ensure that they are physically fit to discharge their duties to pilgrims.

Damen said that the association was impressed with the leadership style of the executive secretary, especially in catering for the physical and spiritual wellbeing of Nigerian pilgrims.(NAN)