From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, has warned intending pilgrims against absconding from the Holy Land while on their pilgrimage.

Rev Pam gave the warning on Monday at the commencement of the screening exercise for 2019/2020 batch of intending pilgrims from Plateau in Jos.

He said the Commission would not tolerate such criminal moves, adding that anyone found wanting would be made to face full wrath of the law.

He called on the intending pilgrims to be law-abiding so that the state would maintain its good name within the Commission.

‘From history in the Commission, Plateau has had a good record, and we will not allow anybody to destroy such good record,’ Rev Pam said.

‘So, I want to warn all of you that we will not tolerate abscondment because anyone caught trying to abscond will not be spared.

‘We will not allow anybody to give Plateau a bad name, because we have a good history within the Commission.

‘So, I urge all of you to have a good purpose of going to the holy land,’ he urged.

Pam thanked Gov Simon Lalong for accepting to sponsor pilgrims from the state and urged beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture by praying for the peace of the state and Nigeria in general.

Rev Fr George Gorap, the Executive Secretary, Plateau Christian Welfare Board, said over 600 pilgrims from the state would be expected to travel to the holy land.

He assured that the intending pilgrims would be thoroughly screened so as to ensure only qualified persons are allowed to participate in the pilgrimage.