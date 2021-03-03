From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, has indicated interest in partnering with a credible airline in airlifting Nigerian pilgrims to the Holy Land.

Rev Pam made the disclosure while receiving the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace Airlines, Mr Allen Onyema, during a courtesy visit.

The Reverend commended Airpeace for their efficient service and said air carriers are critical stakeholders in pilgrimage operations.

Rev Pam appreciated Mr Onyema for his desire to partner with the Commission and said: ‘We are happy to partner with you in the airlift of Nigerian Pilgrims to the Holy Land.

He said that the Commission’s pilgrimage programmes include the Easter pilgrimage and general pilgrimages to Israel, Greece and Rome.

Rev Pam said the Commission would be organising a Christian Leaders Peace Summit in Enugu on March 12 for the South-East, saying he will not stop preaching peace because that is what country needs at mostly at the moment.

Air Peace CEO Allen Onyema commended the NCPC boss for his track record over the years and described him as a role model for the youth and the embodiment of true nationalism.

Mr Onyema explained that he was in the Commission to explore ways of collaboration in order to make Nigerian pilgrims come closer to God by participating in the airlift of pilgrims to the Holy Land.

He affirmed that the Israeli government is working on having the Air Peace operate direct flight to Israel.

‘I support pilgrimage, it brings you closer to God. Pilgrimage is something we support, we are going to make it easy,’ he said.