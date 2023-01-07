From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, has expressed the determination of the Commission to work within its mandate in exploring more Holy sites for pilgrimages around the world.

He appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for the mandate and said that will create a mutual relationship with other countries of the world.

Rev Pam disclosed this on Saturday at the Victor Attah International Airport UYo, during the airlift of intending pilgrims of Cross River and Ondo states respectively

Pam in a press statement signed by Celestine Toruka, Deputy Director and Head, Media and Public Relations said the NCPC Act which established the Commission in 2007 empowers it to explore Holy Sites with good geographical landmarks and biblical references in the world which explains why the Commission has extended its pilgrimage scope to Rome, Greece, Jordan and is already planning to explore Holy Sites in Turkey as soon as possible.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for giving NCPC the enabling environment to exercise the powers given to the Commission by its enabling Act.

Rev. lauded the two states that were being airlifted from the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, Cross River state and Ondo state for being part of the current pilgrimage exercise to Israel and Jordan.

He noted that a similar orientation programme being organised at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo was held in Enugu for the intending pilgrims of Ebonyi State who would join the intending pilgrims of Cross River state and Ondo to make up the third batch of intending pilgrims that would leave the shores of Nigeria to the Holy land of Israel and Jordan.

He applauded the Governors of the South-South for their sponsorship of Christians to the Holy land especially in recent times, adding that, “God is using the Governors to advance the Kingdom.”

He explained that the spiritual journey is taking place at the most critical time when the nation is preparing for its general election and urged them to pray for the peace and unity of Nigeria.

Rev Pam warned the intending pilgrims to shun any tendency to abscond during pilgrimage as the Commission would stop at nothing to ensure that such absconder is brought to book with the guarantor.