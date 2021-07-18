From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam said the Commission will lift the 2020 pilgrimage from the Yakubu Gowon Airport, Heipang, Jos due to the relative peace the state is currently enjoying.

He explained that the ugly days of panic and running helter-skelter in Plateau has gone despite the pockets of clashes in some parts of the state.

Rev. Pam disclosed this on Sunday during the inauguration of 17 Districts of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Mangu District, in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He admonished traditional and community leaders to expose criminal elements residents in their villages to security agencies for swift response.

“If not for the current peace we are enjoying in the state, everybody would have been struggling for the survival of his family. We could remember our dark days of crisis but to God be the glory, we have put that behind us.

“There is no how we will have peace without pockets of clashses. It was because of the peace in Plateau that the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) decided that it will lift the 2020 pilgrim from the Heipang Airports.

“There is nothing compare with peace. We should do our best in our local areas to maintain peace. We should also be security conscious because there are people who are bent on causing trouble.

“If you see strange people around your community, raise alarm to the security agencies for prompt response and intervention.”

Rev. Pam, who is the Chairman, CAN, Northern Nigeria urged the Nigerian youths to make themselves available for genuine leadership to drive the country out of insecurity.

“We must fight cultism and other criminalities in the society. We shouldn’t allow people with bad attitude to lead others. “

He urged the CAN officials to take advantage of the opportunity to serve God faithfully and work towards the unity and peace of the country.