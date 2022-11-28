From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Dr Yakubu Pam, paid a condolence visit to the family of the late deputy governor of Plateau State, Chief Michael Bot-Mang.

He urged them to take solace in God who has deemed it fit to call Nggwo to glory and therefore called on them to take heart and accept everything as the perfect will of God.

Speaking at the family residence of the late deputy governor at Za’ang, Rev Pam told them to live the life of the late Nggwo Lydia Botmang who died November 4 and was buried November 25, 2022.

“Death is a necessary end; we shall all die and meet with Nggwo one day at eternity”! Pam said.

He said Nggwo led a peaceful life and was very impactful to both her immediate family and society before, during and after her husband’s public life.

He said he remembered with fondness how Nggwo used to conduct herself with such public decorum and left no one in doubt about her home training.

Responding on behalf of the immediate family, her son, Hon Pam Bot-Mang, the immediate past works commissioner and now the Deputy Governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress APC in Plateau State thanked the NCPC boss for coming to identify with them at their moment of grief and prayed God to grant him protection.

He said the NCPC boss has been with them and was a part of the family before and after the demise of their parents.

Rev Pam was at the official residence of the President, Church of Christ For All Nations, COCIN, at Miango Road to condole them over the loss of their 29-year-old daughter, Barr (Mrs) Alheri Yelkyes Samuel.

According to Rev Pam, the demise of their daughter was painful knowing she had hope and a future that was looking brighter for her. He described her death as monumental but urged them to accept this as God’s perfect will for the family.

The COCIN President Rev Dr Amos Mohzo, while responding on behalf of the family appreciated the ES for personally coming to identify with, and said they are indeed blessed to have him around.

Dr Mohzo said, he has been following Rev Pam’s track records since the Obasanjo government and knew he was getting somewhere in life and for him from the north to have been appointed, to the exalted position of the ES, NCPC, the church will continue to give him the needed support and thanked him for being there with them when they’re being issued with a certificate of Karl Kum University, KKU, Vwang last year by the National University Commission, NUC.

Rev Pam also paid similar condolence visits to the families of Hon Da Bulus Pam Dung, of Du and the newly promoted police officer, SP Yohanna Musa of Tahei, Gyel.

He described the deceased as personal friends and was going to miss them.

Rev. Chuwang Davou who spoke for the late Bulus’ family and an elder from the SP Yohanna’s family expressed appreciation for his coming and prayed God to guide him in all he does.