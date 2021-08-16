From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The North Central Peoples’ Forum (NCPF) through a statement released by its National Publicity Secretary, Audu Sule, on Monday, condemned the killing in Plateau state, saying attack on innocent citizens are unacceptable and stand in complete contradiction to the teachings of the great religions.

“It is widely known that Plateau State has been one of the states affected by herder-farmer clashes, which have, in a significant way, been curtailed following the intense peace-building efforts of the administration of Governor Simon Lalong.

” It is clear that this is not an agriculturalist-on-pastoralist confrontation – but wickedly motivated attack on members of a community exercising their rights to travel freely and to follow their faith .

“We the North Central people stands for peace and unity of the zone, Plateau had been known as a home for peace and tourism and we will not tolerate any distortion of that peace by any group of people.

“We, therefore call on our clergymen to do more by educating their congregations on the punishment attached to murder in the holy books.

” We condole with the Governor and people of the state,most especially the relatives of the victims and pray that sure does not reoccur.

They therefore urged security agents in the state to be on alert and take proactive steps to forstall reoccurrence of this ugly incidence.