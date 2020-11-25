By Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The North Central People’s Forum (NCPF) has officially inaugurated its Board of Trustees (BoT) members on Tuesday in Abuja.

The event which was witnessed by highly placed individuals from the six (6) states in the zone including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A patron of the organisation and former deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, while inaugurating the BoT members on behalf of other patrons debunked the speculation that the group is working for politicians ahead of 2023.

He insisted that the group is out for the economic development of the zone which is right due to its contributions to the nation.

Mantu further explained that a Forum like NCPF ought to had been in existence for long, but pledged to give them maximum support to see that their desire of being recognised in Federal activities is realised.

He said: ‘I am glad we have realised that we need a strong voice to speak for ourselves. We can see how our zone is being neglected in prominent roles in the corridor of power. It borders me.

‘We fought for the unity of the great country in every way, both during the military and now in the civilian regime. It is time for us to benefit from the rightful contributions of this zone to the development of this great nation.

‘We are blessed with different mineral resources, that is why we have our best brains together, to speak in one voice, to put the zone on its rightful position in Nigeria.’

The National Executive Chairman, Arch Gabriel Aduku, in his welcome remarks earlier stressed that the North Central is the belt the holds the nation ‘we are the middle and no zone can stand without us. It is time for us to sit up put away all the challenges that are us and the country at large. We must allow Nigeria to clash.’

Chairman, BoT General Jeremiah Useni who responded on behalf of the BoT members appreciated the group for giving them the opportunity to serve them and promised to do their best for the development of the zone.

In his words, ‘we want to thank you for giving us the opportunity to serve you and we want to promise you that, we will not fail in our responsibilities. We will do our best to see that the goal of this organisation is achieved.’