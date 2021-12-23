By Chiamaka Ajeamo

With a call to uphold ethics and professionalism so as to remain significant in the insurance value chain, the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), has admitted 99 new members into its fold.

The President of the Council, Rotimi Edu, while inducting the new members urged them to brace up for the unfolding changes happening in the financial sector, be open to fresh ideas and strengthen their positions as valuable professionals in the industry.

According to Edu, the associates admission which was in line with Section 5 (1) of NCRIB Act No 21 of 2003 is targeted at expanding the capacity of insurance brokers in the market as well as open windows of expressions of their professional expertise as brokers.

“I admonish you to give yourselves to learning as insurance professionals and keep your minds open to new ideas required of a contemporary insurance professional in order to meet the increasing sophistication and changing demands of insurance clients”, he said.

He added that the aspiration of the Council was to be reckoned a league of reputable brokers in Nigeria, rendering valuable and satisfactory services to clients. He noted that the present leadership of the Council was poised to give a positive and admirable narrative to members through its “Brokers-Centrism” focus and initiatives.

Delivering his lecture earlier, a past President of the Council, Shola Tinubu, implored the new members to always look after and protect the interest of their clients stressing that this should be shown in their relationship with insurance companies in order to remain relevant to both parties.

Speaking also, the Vice President of the Council, Ekeoma Ezeibe, highlighted the standards of practice and ethics of the Council and advised the new members to subscribe to the highest standards of professionalism, moral and professional conduct at all times.