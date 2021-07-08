By Chiamaka Ajeamo

The Nigerian Council of Registered Brokers (NCRIB) has endorsed Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) and Heirs Life Assurance Limited (HLA) as reliable partners for brokers to work with. Its President, Bola Onigbogi, gave this approval at the July edition members’ evening of the Council, hosted by Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life Assurance, in Lagos.

While welcoming the hosts of the event, Adaobi Nwakuche, Acting. Chief Executive Officer, Heirs Insurance Limited and Niyi Onifade, Chief Executive Officer, Heirs Life Assurance as well as the over 300 insurance brokers present, Onigbogi explained that the endorsement was as a result of the two newly launched companies’ offers of a progressive array of products and promise of excellent service.

She said, “I have no iota of doubt in my mind that Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life are companies to watch out for in the market. A critical examination of your workforce and your enthusiasm to host this members’ evening at a time like this is a pointer to a greater business exploit you are poised to accomplish”.

Onigbogi described the companies as broker friendly, endorsing the companies as partners for brokers to collaborate with. “I guarantee you for your endorsement by my professional colleagues”, she added.

In her address, the Acting CEO, Heirs Insurance Limited, Adaobi Nwakuche, acknowledged NCRIB as an important stakeholder in the insurance business by liaising between customers and insurance firms.

Nwakuche told the brokers that the insurance firm was on a mission to democratise insurance and make it accessible to everyone.

“To achieve this, we paid careful attention to the needs of every customer across all the social circles while building our products.

“We are pleased to say that we have simple and affordable insurance plans for everyone and we are confident that with the support from NCRIB, we will deliver on our promise of excellent service delivery to the public,” she said.

For his part, the CEO, Hiers Life Assurance, Niyi Onifade, said the newly launched underwriter was bringing simple and affordable products to the market.

Onifade noted that collaboration with NCRIB would advance both companies’ ambition of providing customers with insurance service that is simple, quick, accessible and reliable.

“Our mandate is to provide excellent service to customers, which is our priority, and we understand that to achieve it, we need to collaborate with bodies that believe in the similar vision of always putting the customers first.

“The NCRIB represents this and with them as partners, we can jointly move the business of insurance forward,” he said.

