Budding entrepreneurs in the agriculture sector have been implored to embrace risk management so as to record sustainable benefits and profits in their endeavours in agriculture.

The President of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers(NCRIB), Bola Onigbogi, who made this known at Lagos State Farm Service Centre, Agege, said that the agric vision of government bothering on empowerment of young Nigerians in the critical sector is commendable.

According to her, agriculture has been the basic source of food supply for mankind and contributes significantly to the economic advancement of several countries.

She stressed that agriculture, being a critical sector with high volatility ranging from natural to artificial risks; should be laid on risk management in the sector particularly through the embrace of insurance.

Onigbogi who was represented at the Farm Service Centre by the Vice President of the Council, Tunde Oguntade, said that the importance of insurance to the development of the agriculture sector in Nigeria cannot be overemphasized, noting that insurance would ensure that policyholders were restored in case of any calamity.

She however enjoined the budding farmers to inculcate insurance into their plans.