The Nigeria Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) has said it would be investing Dr. Bola Onigbogi as the second female president and 20th president in 57 years of the Council’s existence.

A statement from NCRIB said, Onigbogi, an astute insurance professional and broker of more than two decades will be taking over the mantle of leadership of the Council at a time when the NCRIB needed to further entrench its position in the nation’s economy as an inevitable link in all insurance placements.

The statement noted that Onigbogi had served on the board of the council on strategic committees, as she got to the peak of her career as Deputy President from where she would be installed President later.

According to the statement, the investiture would be attended by eminent professionals, from the insurance industry, organised private sector and government officials while the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, would be the Special Guest of Honour while the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi would be the royal father, among others.

Mr Shola Tinubu had emerged as the 19th President of the Council in October, 2017, and has served for a period of two years as stipulated by the constitution of the Council.

The NCRIB stated that aside consolidating on the progress and accomplishments of her predecessors, Onigbogi’s tenure as president would most likely focus on enhancement of the image of insurance brokers for better acceptability and the promotion of professionalism to allow them stave off challenges besetting intermediaries.

A highly professional and versatile insurance Broker, Onigbogi has had a very robust experience and made invaluable contributions to the insurance industry through the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), the Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA) and the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), the statement noted.