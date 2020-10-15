The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), concerned about the myriad of issues challenging Nigeria as a nation, especially the economy due to COVID-19, has decided to focus its 2020 National Insurance Brokers Conference and Exhibition on how to rebuild devastated structures and institutions

The conference, which will be hybrid of both physical and virtual meeting, in adherence to government directives on social distancing , is expected to draw participants across the globe and would be preceded by the Annual General Meeting of the council.

According to the council, Steve White, Chief Executive Officer of British Insurance Brokers Association (BIBA), would be speaking on the theme paper ‘Rebuilding Institutions post-COVID-19’, while Yomi Adebanjo, Company Secretary, Fidson Healthcare Plc would be speaking on ‘Dissecting CAMA 2020’.

Addressing journalists at a pre-conference briefing, the President of the Council, Dr. (Mrs.) Bola Onigbogi, said “the acceptance of White to deliver the theme paper gives international colouration to the conference as delegates would be benefiting from BIBA’s experience, particularly, its systematic way of building institutions.”

Onigbogi added that the choice of White who was appointed the Chief Executive Officer of BIBA in 2013 was based on his pedigree and achievement as the CEO of the largest Insurance Broking regulatory body in the world.

According to her, it is expected that after the conference, delegates are to be stimulated to get involved in systematic rebuilding of institutions that might have been destroyed by the advent of COVID-19.

The NCRIB President also noted that the choice of ‘Dissecting CAMA 2020’ as the sub-theme for the conference was based on the need for the council’s members and delegates to understand the nitty-gritty of the new law promulgated by the Federal Government to regulate the business environment.

“The approval of the new CAMA 2020 demonstrates the government’s commitment to improving the ease of doing business in Nigeria. I believe that the various reforms of the new act will simplify regulatory processes, improve the operating business environment and re-energize the private sector which is the growth engine of Nigeria.”