The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) has bemoaned the fire disaster that ravaged Akesan Market, (Oja Akesan), in Oyo town, where properties worth millions of naira were destroyed.

This is even as the council commended the promise made by the state Governor, Seyi Makinde to succour the victims of the incident and provide fire-fighting equipment to forestall a repeat of such ugly incident.

The NCRIB President, Dr. Bola Onigbogi, who stated this, decried the spate of incessant fire disasters in the country, noting that such occurrences were preventable by government than those often concerned.

Onigbogi, who utilised the forum to underscore the pivotal place of insurance in disaster management in the country, added that risks are part of the inevitable circumstances of life, which effect could be better managed by engaging insurance as it is practiced in advance countries of the world.

She noted that to maximise the value of insurance, the best option for existing and potential clients was to engage the services of insurance brokers, who would advise them on best possible type and rate of insurance, as well as assist them to make their claims when a loss occurs.

She called on government to always embrace insurance for effective prudential management and to assist the citizens by shifting the burden of compensation to insurers when losses occurred to them, as against government attitude of giving succor to the victims which in most cases may be inadequate.