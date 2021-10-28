By Chiamaka Ajeamo

The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) has said it would open up fresh talks with the Federal Government and other partner institutions to boost insurance awareness.

The council also added that the engagement would also help promote insurance brokers as valuable partners in the consciouness of Nigerians.

The new President of the Council, Rotimi Edu, disclosed this in his investiture acceptance speech as the 21st president, in Lagos, recently.

According to Edu, the Council under his leadership in the next two years will focus on brokers’ welfare, progress and development; and irrespective of their location and numbers would be the thrust of all decisions and actions that would be taken throughout his tenure.

He added that his tenure will also focus on financial solvency, professionalism, strategic government and institutional relations, mentoring, corporate visibility sustenance and secretariat development.

“Having engaged in wide range consultations amongst members of the Council and some seasoned and well-meaning professionals, I have come up with broker centricism as the focus of my tenure as president.

“It is no longer news that the hallmark of all professions is the continuous acquisition of knowledge and openness to new and evolving knowledge. The insurance broker can definitely not be an exception. This tenure would open channels of training needs for its members within and outside the country.

“While reinforcing ties with already existing institutions in the country and beyond, we would also open up relationship with new ones. Being the main professional in the insurance value chain, the broker under my tenure would be an encyclopedia of knowledge and professionalism,” he said.

To ensure the broking career does not go into extinction, Edu said his team would device strategic plans to reach out to educational institutions across the country and create awards and scholarships to those who have inclination towards insurance broking as a career.

