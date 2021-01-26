From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCRMI) under the presidency on Tuesday distributed assorted food and non-food relief materials to thousands of IDPs in Taraba.

Sen Basheer Mohammed, the Hon Federal Commissioner of the Commission, presented the items to the representatives of various IDP camps in Jalingo for onward distribution to their members.

Represented by Alhaji Sudangi Jubrin, the Admin Officer of the Commission, Mohammed told the IDPs at the event that President Muhammadu Buhari was concerned about their welfare and directed NCRMI to provide them with the materials and to also commence housing projects to accommodate them across the country.

“President Buhari has empowered NCRMI to construct massive houses as resettlements cities for the displaced persons in the country.

“The project of 600 units of two-bedroom flats with education facility, worship and skills acquisition centre was already ongoing in the pilot states of Borno, Katsina, Zamfara and Edo,” he said.

Mr Paniga Binga, the Taraba Commissioner for Special Duties and Humanitarian Affairs commended the commission for the gesture.

Binga, however, appealed to the federal government to expedite action on the return of displaced persons to their homes instead of continuous donation of materials.

According to him, Taraba had a total of 31, 460 IDPs and over 15,000 refugees, saying what was needed most was adequate security and logistics to ensure their return home.

Items donated include refrigerators, generators, rice, maize, millet, gari, palm and vegetable oil among others.