The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Area II Command, Onne Port, Rivers State has generated a total revenue of N107.336 billion from duty paid on imported goods in 2019.

This surpasses the annual target of N95.711 billion for last year by N11.642 billion, which represents 112 percent of the target.

The Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Aliyu Galadima Saidu said that a total of 24 seizures with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N1.278 billion, were also recorded in the area of anti-smuggling.

According to him, the seizures include 99 containers comprising vegetable oil, detergents, bags of foreign rice, scraps metals, corrugated aluminum sheets, furniture, tin tomatoes (tomato paste), insect repellant/killer, bales of fabrics and wax materials.

He said the seizures were made due to wrong documentation, false declarations, wrong classifications, concealments and non provision of end user certificates for the imported machetes.

“Preliminary investigations carried out by the Service revealed that the primary motive for the items being smuggled was to evade paying the correct duties,” he said.

On export, he hinted that a total of 255,407 metric tonnes of goods with a total Free On Board (FOB) value of $78,402,057 which is equivalent to N28,420,745 billion was processed through the area last year.

“Also, in comparing the revenue generated between year 2018 and year 2019; the total sum of N94.044 billion was realized in year 2018. This shows 14 per cent increase in revenue generated in year 2019 as against year 2018,” he noted.

Comptroller Saidu, who frowned at the continued menace of smuggling across the ports and borders, also lamented on the detrimental effect it has on the nation’s security, social and economic well being.

He advised those involved in such unpatriotic behavior to desist from it, and warned that the command will not spare anyone as efforts will be intensified in locating and investigating the economic saboteurs, no matter how they hide.

He also urged genuine business men to continue being law abiding and run their businesses with utmost compliance with the law as a way to build trust and integrity in their dealings.

Saidu also expressed appreciation to the Comptroller–General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd.) and his management team for their consistent encouragement and support; while reassuring continued resilience and diligence of officers and men of the Command in carrying out all statutory responsibilities without compromise.